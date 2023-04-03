Sponsored Content





BORUCH DAYAN HAEMES

Menachem Toporowitz Z’L Rachmana Litzlan, a family has been torn apart and a community is in mourning. Without warning and in a blink of an eye, Menachem Toporowitz Z’L, a loving husband and father of five young children, all under the age of 15, was suddenly niftar this week.

His almona and orphaned children, together with thousands of people, are crying for the loss of a man who dedicated his life to his family and to the needs of so many people in Klal Yisrael. They need our help NOW. Menachem spent his life helping others, it is now our turn to be there for his bereft family.

Please donate generously to the Menachem Toporowitz Memorial Fund in support of his beautiful family left behind by this sudden tragedy.

The fund is being overseen by Rabbi Ari Senter with oversight by accountants and Rabbonim who will ensure that the funds are properly dispensed. Kehilas Yeshorim of Wesley Hills is a 501C3. If you would like to send checks, Fidelity or DAF donations, please send an email to [email protected] with the information so that we can add it to the campaign page, and the donations can be sent to: 14 Harriett Lane Spring Valley, NY 10977

Rabbi Ari Senter

Rabbi Bezalel Rudinsky

