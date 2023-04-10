Barr: How Being Indicted Both Strengthens and Weakens Trump [SEE THE VIDEO]





Former Attorney General Bill Barr slammed Donald Trump as “the weakest candidate” in the 2024 GOP presidential sweepstakes and said that Democrats want him to win the nomination.

“I think ultimately the savvy Democratic strategists know [Bragg’s prosecution] is going to help Trump, and they want him to be the nominee because he is the weakest of the Republican candidates, the most likely to lose again to Biden,” Barr said ABC News.

“I don’t think anything’s going to happen before a nomination is made and even perhaps until the election, the 2024 election,” Barr added when asked about Trump going to prison over the 34 counts he’s been charged with by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

“This stuff is going to drag out through ’24, and it’s going to stymie and disrupt the whole Republican primary process,” he said.

“I also think, though, as far as the general election is concerned, it will gravely weaken Trump [in a general election],” Barr said. “He’s already, I think, a weak candidate that would lose, but I think this sort of assures it.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)