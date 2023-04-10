FAKE ILLNESS? Trump Could Drop Out Of 2024 Race, Former Comms Director Says





Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s communications director (for all of 11 days) boldly suggested that Trump might fake an illness to get out of following through on his 2024 presidential campaign.

Asked on CNN if he thinks additional indictments against Trump would affect the former president’s campaign, Scaramucci said: “I do think that’s going to impact him.”

“It’ll be a very time-consuming. But I think the absence of his family members in this campaign is gonna knock him out of the race. He just doesn’t do well without them,” the Mooch said.

“They want nothing to do with this campaign, Anderson,” he said, an apparent reference to Ivanka and Jared Kushner not being involved in the 2024 campaign, though Trump’s sons are.

“And they were conspicuously absent from the courtroom. So, I think he’s gonna have a hard time. He may not even make it to the Iowa Caucuses – not because of anything other than the combination of the lawsuits and the family’s absence.”

“Wait, so you think he might actually drop out?” anchor Anderson Cooper asked.

“Well, he would fake an illness or something like that,” Scaramucci responded. “He would come up with a very clever excuse, but, but–I don’t even–listen, you get hit with two more lawsuits like this, maybe another arrest and arraignment in Georgia and your family’s nowhere to be seen and you’re somebody like Donald Trump, it’s possible. You can’t rule it out.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)