Tragedy: Another Set Of Israeli Siblings Taken, This Time By Flood





A flash flood in southern Israel led to the death of two siblings from Tiveria on Monday evening, Chol Hamoed Pesach.

Southern Israel was hit by heavy rain and flooding on Monday, leading to the closure of a number of roads and national parks, causing traffic jams and trapping hundreds of Israelis, who were enjoying Chol Hamoed trips in the area.

The Assor family were traveling from their hometown of Tiveria to Eilat in two cars, with a son, Ma’ayan, z’l, 25, driving his sister, Sahar, z’l, 17, and an unnamed friend, 21, along Highway 40. The car got caught in a flash flood and was swept off the road and began to fill with water.

The friend was carried away by the stream but managed to keep her head above the water and survive the night on rocks by the side of the stream until being rescued on Tuesday morning by an Air Force helicopter.

Sadly, the bodies of Maayan, z’l and Sahar, z’l were found later on Tuesday.

Maayan and Sahar’s parents and two brothers had driven via a different route, the Arava Highway.

בפוסט האחרון שלו לפני 3 ימים, מעיין עשור ז"ל שיתף את תמונות האחים הי"ד וכתב: "מתי כולם יבינו שכולנו פה אחים?".

לא שמנו לב ושכחנו מה חשוב.

ברקע הדגל ויונה בלב מדמם:

כולנו אחים.

לעילוי נשמתם,

הלל ויגל יניב הי"ד

אשר ויעקב פלאי הי"ד

מאיה ורינה די הי"ד

מעיין וסהר עשור זכרם לברכה. pic.twitter.com/3yegBQMZtq — נועה מגיד | noa magid (@NoaMagid) April 12, 2023

Multiple Israelis driving in southern Israel on Monday night were rescued from flooded areas by Israeli rescue services, including Air Force helicopters and IDF forces from the Rescue Unit 699, Israel Police, Fire and Rescue Services, and MDA paramedics.

The heavy rain, thunderstorms, and unseasonably cold weather continued throughout Pesach and Thursday, Isru Chag. A significant increase in temperatures is expected on Friday but the temperatures will still be slightly unseasonably cold.

Har Chermon was covered with snow on Thursday morning, a scene that is perhaps unprecedented or hasn’t been seen in decades. Snow continued to fall on Thursday morning accompanied by strong winds and lightning and thunder. The site was closed to visitors due to the perilous weather conditions.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)