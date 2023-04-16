TEHILLIM: HaRav HaGaon Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi Is Hospitalized





Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi was hospitalized on Motzei Shabbos in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

HaRav Ezrchai felt unwell on Pesach and on the advice of his personal doctor, he was resting at his home in the Bayit Vegan neighborhood of Jerusalem. On Shabbos, his condition worsened.

He is now feeling very weak but is fully conscious and his family members hope he will be released to his home soon after receiving antibiotics.

The tzibur is called to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Baruch Mordechai ben Hinda Malka b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)