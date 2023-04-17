IT’S A MYSTERY: Why Is Everyone Always Crying Around Trump?

In a recent interview, Donald Trump claimed that employees of the Manhattan courthouse where he was recently arraigned on charges relating to 2016 hush money payments were “crying” during the booking process.
This prompted Saturday Night Live comedians to roll clips on Trump claiming numerous times that people were crying to him or because of him.
This of course begs the question: Why are people always crying around Trump?
We shall all be bragging for real when bragg ימח שמו וזכרונו shall finally be put in place by our wonderful blessed {Thank-Goodness} Republican Congress who thank Goodness are commencing their probe into his wickedness this week.