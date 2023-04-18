Jerusalem Police Thwart 8 Terror Attacks Over Pesach & Ramadan





The Jerusalem District police in cooperation with Israeli security forces thwarted eight attempted terror attacks in the Jerusalem area in the recent period.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion visited the police command room near the Kosel on Sunday evening to thank the police for their extensive efforts during the month of Ramadan.

“I came here with the director-general of the municipality and my staff to thank you,” Lion said. “I’m here not only as the mayor but as a messenger of all the residents of the city of Jerusalem. You work around the clock and ensure the security of Jerusalem even when the month of Ramadan falls out at the same time as Pesach and Easter when tens of thousands of tourists from all over the State of Israel and the world flock here.

“I know that most of you weren’t at home on Seder night and that shouldn’t be taken for granted. You’re the ones who allowed us to continue with a normal routine. I walked around the city a lot during the Chag and everyone was happy. I don’t think there is such a place in the State of Israel where everyone works together as one…thank you very much, I’m proud of you.”

Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman said: “We are nearing the end of an important and complex month…we’re here day and night out of great faith and shlichut in order to allow everyone in the city of Jerusalem to enjoy freedom of worship and the atmosphere of the Chag. We thwarted eight terrorist attacks recently, some based on intelligence and some based on police vigilance. We work in full cooperation and I want to say to you, Mayor, thank you very much for an amazing partnership and for doing things with a ‘neshama gedolah.'”

