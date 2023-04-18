In An Arab Village: Cholent From Beitar In The Middle Of The Night





Thousands of mispallelim visited the kevarim of Yehoshua Bin Nun and Kalev ben Yefunah in the village of Kifl Charis in the Shomron overnight Sunday for the yahrtzeit of Yehoshua bin Nun on Chav Vav Nissan.

The entry to the kevarim took place under the direction of the Shomron Regional Council and the directorate of Kever Yosef and the Mekomos HaKedoshim of the Council and was secured by the IDF and security forces.

Pots of cholent were brought to the village from the city of Beitar and distributed to the mispallelim.

