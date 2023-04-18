Terror In Israel: 2 Jews Injured In Shooting Attack In Shimon HaTzaddik Neighborhood Of J-m





Two Breslover chassidim were moderately injured in a shooting attack on Rechov Derech Bar-Lev in the Shimon HaTzaddik neighborhood of Jerusalem at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

A terrorist shot at the victims, a 50-year-old man and a 48-year-old man, who were in their car after having just exited the Shimon HaTzaddik kever after davening Shacharis. Paramedics called to the scene administered emergency medical aid and evacuated them to Shaare Tzedek and Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospitals for further treatment.

Senior MDA paramedic Nir Bozaglo, who arrived first at the scene, said: “The victims were injured by the shooting while they were traveling in a car. They continued driving and stopped near a police car and reported the incident to them. We arrived at the scene quickly with a large number of MDA forces. One of the victims was lying on the road and the other was walking nearby. They were fully conscious and suffered from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.”

A large number of police forces and Border Guard officers have launched a manhunt for the terrorist, who fled the scene after the shooting. The gun the terrorist used was found close to the scene of the attack.

