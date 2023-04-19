NO LIMITS: Leftists Heckle Likud MD During Yom HaShoah Ceremony [Video]





Protesters against the Netanyahu government burst into a memorial ceremony for Holocaust victims in a shul in Tel Aviv on Monday evening, Yom HaShoah.

A video of the incident shows the protesters heckling Likud MK Boaz Bismuth, who was speaking at the event, calling “Busha, busha.”

The hecklers aroused the ire of many of those attending the ceremony who began to shout at them, causing a raucous dispute in the shul.

יום השואה נמצא מעבר לכל מחלוקת פוליטית או עמדה מפלגתית אחרת. את הנאצים לא עניינה העמדה הפוליטית או המפלגתית של היהודים – אלא אך ורק יהדותם. צריך לשמור על קדושת היום הזה ולא להתעסק בדבר מלבד שורדי השואה וששת המיליון שנרצחו באכזריות על ידי הנאצים שניסו להשמידנו! נזכור ולא נשכח. pic.twitter.com/5gbG8F8DzA — Boaz Bismuth (@BismuthBoaz) April 17, 2023

