NO LIMITS: Leftists Heckle Likud MD During Yom HaShoah Ceremony [Video]

Boaz Bismuth Twitter

Protesters against the Netanyahu government burst into a memorial ceremony for Holocaust victims in a shul in Tel Aviv on Monday evening, Yom HaShoah.

A video of the incident shows the protesters heckling Likud MK Boaz Bismuth, who was speaking at the event, calling “Busha, busha.”

The hecklers aroused the ire of many of those attending the ceremony who began to shout at them, causing a raucous dispute in the shul.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)