Jerusalem Terrorist Captured In Overnight Shechem Operation – Is 15-Years-Old





Israeli security forces, operating overnight Tuesday in Shechem, arrested the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in the Shimon HaTzaddik neighborhood of Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, which injured two Breslover chassidim who had just davened Shacharis at the kever.

The operation was carried out by IDF soldiers and Border Guard officers under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet.

The terrorist, a 15-year-old resident of a village near Shechem, was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning. B’Chasdi Hashem, no Israeli security forces were injured in the operation.

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabta praised the security forces for the arrest: “The combination of forces that has been proven time and time again – the Israel Police, the Border Guard, and the Shin Bet – led to the rapid arrest of the terrorist who carried out yesterday’s shooting attack in the Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem.”

The commissioner added that “from the first moment that the police forces from the Jerusalem District and the Border Guard officers were rushed to the scene of the attack, we used many forces and, together with accurate intelligence, we managed to get our hands on the terrorist. Every terrorist should know that the long hand of the security system will reach wherever he escapes and hides.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to praise the police forces and the Border Guard in Jerusalem who thwarted eight terrorist attacks during Ramadan. The war against terrorism is daily and cross-district and we will do everything to thwart any terrorist organization and any intention to harm civilians and the security forces.

“We are now focusing, together with the Shin Bet and the IDF, on capturing the terrorists who carried out the attack in which Lucy, Rina and Maya Dee, h’yd, of Efrat were murdered, and as I promised the father of the family yesterday, we will not turn a blind eye until the terrorists are captured.”

