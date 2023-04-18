WATCH: HUGE NEIS: Terrorist’s Gun Jams After Shooting From Point-Blank Range





The moments of the terror attack on Tuesday morning which injured two Brelover chassidim can be seen in footage from security cameras.

The terrorist walked up to the car, stopped at the light, and shot at the car from point-blank range.

In a huge neis, the terrorist’s gun apparently jammed, preventing him from continuing to fire.

The victims of the attacks were regular mispallelim at Kever Shimon HaTzaddik. One of them is a well-known figure at the tzion who has been delivering a shiur in Kabbalah at the tzion for the past 20 years.

In another neis, seconds before the attack, the chavrusah of the victim passed by the site riding a bike.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)