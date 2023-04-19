EXTENT OF NEIS REVEALED: Bullet Missed Heart Of Terror Victim By Millimeters





Following a report of the neis the terror victims were zocheh to when the terrorist’s gun jammed in the attack in the Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, another neis was revealed in the operating room – the bullet had narrowly missed penetrating the heart of one of the victims.

Following the attack, Reb Yaakov Mozes, 48, underwent surgery at Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital to remove the bullet, which had barely missed his heart. Baruch Hashem, his condition has improved and he is in mild condition.

The second victim, Reb Moshe Yosef Hess, 50, who was more seriously wounded, underwent an emergency three-hour operation at Shaare Tzedek Hospital after the attack. Baruch Hashem, the surgery went well and he has regained consciousness.

Reb Moshe Yosef’s son, Nachum, said after the attack: “We thank Hashem who gave us a father as a gift, mamash a chesed and huge neis that a terrorist shoots from point-blank range – and Baruch Hashem we experienced nissim.”

Another son, Menashe, said painfully that “there’s no security in this area, no police. My father has been going there for years but in recent years, due to feeling unsafe, he went by car rather than walking.”

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Yaakov ben Penina and Moshe Yosef ben Malka b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

