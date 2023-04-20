BEIN HAZEMANIM ACCIDENT: 4 Yeshiva Bochurim Injured In Israel’s North





A passenger bus crashed into four yeshivah bochurim in the parking lot of a rafting rental at the Jordan River in Israel’s north early Thursday afternoon. Two bochurim were moderately injured and two were lightly injured.

It isn’t yet clear how the accident occurred. The bus driver, a Bedouin, may have accidentally forgotten to put up the handbrake or may have accidentally pressed the gas pedal. Many people who witnessed the scene initially thought it was a terror attack but that was ruled out after a preliminary investigation.

Haztalah paramedics provided emergency medical assistance to the bochurim, all about age 19, who were fully conscious, and evacuated them to the hospital.

Paramedics also treated several witnesses to the accident who were suffering from shock.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)