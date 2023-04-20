SHOCKING VIDEO: Montreal Police Seek Suspect Who Violently Attacked Jewish Men





Two Chasidic men were assaulted in Montreal in January, and now Montreal police have obtained footaged of the incidents and are reaching out to the public for assistance in locating the individual responsible for the attacks.

The hate-crimes unit of the Montreal police is investigating the assaults and has obtained a video which captured the incident. The footage shows an individual walking along a sidewalk who then notices a chasidic man about to cross the street. Without warning, the individual sprints towards the Jewish man and shoves him to the ground, causing him to fall into a lane where a vehicle had just passed.

Another incident occurred about 30 minutes later at the corner of Bernard and Outremont Aves when another Jewish man was assaulted. The victim was kicked violently in the lower back, causing him to fall to the ground.

After the attack, the suspect fled north on Wiseman Ave. and joined a group who were waiting for him to finish up his dastardly deeds.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)