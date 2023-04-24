TERROR IN ISRAEL: 5 Injured, 1 Very Seriously, In Ramming Attack At Shuk Machane Yehudah





Five people were injured, one very seriously, in a ramming attack on Rechov Agripas near the Machane Yehudah shuk in Jerusalem on Monday afternoon.

A terrorist, who disguised himself as a Chareidi Jew, rammed his car at a high speed into pedestrians waiting at the crosswalk. A civilian who witnessed the scene shot the driver and killed him. In a video of the scene after he was shot, passersby can be heard screaming: “A Jew! A Jew!”

Emergency medical forces called to the scene provided treatment to a man in his 60s with multisystem injuries, a woman in her 30s with moderate injuries, and three men, one in his 50 and two in their 20s, with light injuries. The victims were then evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals.

A number of witnesses to the scene were treated for shock.

The terrorist was later identified as a 39-year-old resident of the Beit Tzafafa neighborhood of East Jerusalem who was married with five children. He had a background of nationalistic offenses as well as mental issues. A witness to the attack said that he saw the terrorist smiling as he rammed his car into pedestrians.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)