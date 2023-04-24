TERROR IN ISRAEL: 5 Injured, 1 Very Seriously, In Ramming Attack At Shuk Machane Yehudah

Five people were injured, one very seriously, in a ramming attack on Rechov Agripas near the Machane Yehudah shuk in Jerusalem on Monday afternoon.
A terrorist, who disguised himself as a Chareidi Jew, rammed his car at a high speed into pedestrians waiting at the crosswalk. A civilian who witnessed the scene shot the driver and killed him. In a video of the scene after he was shot, passersby can be heard screaming: “A Jew! A Jew!”
Emergency medical forces called to the scene provided treatment to a man in his 60s with multisystem injuries, a woman in her 30s with moderate injuries, and three men, one in his 50 and two in their 20s, with light injuries. The victims were then evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals.
A number of witnesses to the scene were treated for shock.
The terrorist was later identified as a 39-year-old resident of the Beit Tzafafa neighborhood of East Jerusalem who was married with five children. He had a background of nationalistic offenses as well as mental issues. A witness to the attack said that he saw the terrorist smiling as he rammed his car into pedestrians.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Israel should learn from China how to bring a total halt to terrorists using their vehicles as weapons, to upset the nations “social harmony” once and forever. In Chinas history there has never been a second car ramming incident after the first one. The terrorists in Israel are winning, and accomplishing their goal by terrorizing the population on a steady basis.
in light of all these threats the Zionists annual celebration of so “freedom” or “independence” should be cancelled
Not a word out of the democrat anti semites Thomas Nides, Antony Blinken, Ned Price, Susan Rice, or Kristen Gillabrand.
lakewoodbt,
My Israeli flag just got 10 feet taller, thanks to your input.
The Arabs are giving out sweets in Gaza.Am Chacham V’Lo Navon!
B”H the camel jockey is dead
Tshuve and maasim tovim, hit’orerus NOW
The terrorists rarely hit Tel Aviv as they know who their friends are. Gaza is rejoicing.
lakewoodbt, I guess grocery shopping on Mondays should be canceled too?
time to wipe out an arab village
also, every frum jew in Yerushalayim should be armed and well trained in firearms, self-defence, and CPR