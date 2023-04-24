WATCH: Netanyahu Says Jerusalem Terror Is “Another Attempt To Murder Israeli Citizens”





As the terror attack occurred near the Machane Yehudah shuk in Jerusalem on Monday afternoon, a memorial ceremony for fallen IDF soldiers and terror victims was beginning at the nearby Beis Yad L’Banim in Jerusalem.

Police Commander of the Jerusalem District Doron Turgeman left the ceremony to attend the scene.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who was briefed on the incident as he made his way into the building, began his speech with the sounds of sirens in the background.

“A few minutes ago, not far from here, there was an attempt to murder Israeli citizens,” Netanyahu said. “This terrorist attack, in this place, at this time, reminds us that the land of Israel and the State of Israel are acquired through many trials and tribulations.

These terrorist attacks come with the expectation that they will overcome us and will uproot us from here, and if they could, they would murder us all. But they will not overcome us; we will overcome them. We have established an exemplary state with an exemplary army and police, at a heart-rending price.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)