WATCH: Netanyahu Says Jerusalem Terror Is “Another Attempt To Murder Israeli Citizens”

As the terror attack occurred near the Machane Yehudah shuk in Jerusalem on Monday afternoon, a memorial ceremony for fallen IDF soldiers and terror victims was beginning at the nearby Beis Yad L’Banim in Jerusalem.
Police Commander of the Jerusalem District Doron Turgeman left the ceremony to attend the scene.
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who was briefed on the incident as he made his way into the building, began his speech with the sounds of sirens in the background.
“A few minutes ago, not far from here, there was an attempt to murder Israeli citizens,” Netanyahu said. “This terrorist attack, in this place, at this time, reminds us that the land of Israel and the State of Israel are acquired through many trials and tribulations.
These terrorist attacks come with the expectation that they will overcome us and will uproot us from here, and if they could, they would murder us all. But they will not overcome us; we will overcome them. We have established an exemplary state with an exemplary army and police, at a heart-rending price.”
Mr Hou, those statements sound like a sado maso sort of thing, you better find something else or this will simply be considered a gross failure to protect Israeli citizens!
Does that mean if one wants to live in Israel, he or she must tolerate all kind of pain and atrocities? I don’t see why anyone should hear this kind of things especially from a “prime minister”.
Instark contrast to the barbaric, uncivilized countries that produce these subhuman terrorists, Israel manages to identify them and find them. Then Israel puts them on trial, and upon conviction, they get sentenced to the Israeli prisons where they receive royal treatment, coddled, well fed, and are educated to have careers. Their families are reimbursed handsomely by the animal governments that are subsidized by American taxpayers through extortion from the Biden WH, and the entire system is reinforced byt he liberal left.
What needs to be done differently is to sentence the families, offer no prisons, or anything other than maiming them into lives of medical torture, suffering, and effectively paralyzing their families into 24 hour care. Coupled with this is the rejection of anything Biden and the liberal Jew haters propose that allows Palestinian tax dollars to be turned over to them. Those monies need to pay the costs of medical care for the israeli victims, lost wages for the injured, and burial costs and life insurance to the dead and their survivors. As long as public opinion is dominated by the evil forces of woke culture, The Israelis will get punished by that system. Restore Trump Middle East policy.