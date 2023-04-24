Askanim Reach Potentially Massive Breakthrough With Columbia Hospital Over Use Of WellTab Devices





Askanim have orchestrated a massive potential breakthrough in coordination with Columbia-Presbyterian over the use of WellTab devices by hospitalized patients, YWN has learned.

There have been numerous complaints regarding the hospital over its policy that forbids the WellTab devices being used – making it the only hospital in the New York region to still have such a policy in effect.

Under the hospital’s current policy, patients who are not using their own devices to be in video contact with family members, such as through WhatsApp or Zoom, may only use a hospital-provided device for such calls from 7 pm to 9 pm daily. This policy has made hospitalizations among many Orthodox Jews without video capabilities on their phones particularly excruciating, as they lacked the means with which to have ongoing video correspondence with their families.

Compounding the problem, many families reported that the connection on hospital-provided devices were almost always awful, resulting in them having no connection with their hospitalized family members, sometimes for days at a time.

Just before Pesach, a family with a loved one in Columbia Presbyterian found itself in just such a dilemma. At their wits end, they reached out to Rockland businessman and community activist Mayer Tauber, who deployed volunteers to assist the family with setting up a video connection between the hospital and their home using the Columbia-provided device.

Not content with having just done that, Mr. Tauber engaged with the offices of Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17), Assemblywoman and Chairwoman of the Mental Health Committee Aileen Gunther of New York’s 100th District, Senator Bill Weber of the 38th District, Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, Chairwoman of the NYS Assembly Health Committee, as well as the state’s Department of Health to effectuate a change in Columbia’s policy for the benefit of their patients.

His efforts paid off.

On Monday, a productive meeting was held with representatives from Columbia Presbyterian, WellTab founder Joel Friedman, Rep. Lawler, Lawler Constituency Director Rafi Silberberg, reps from Assemblywoman Gunther’s office, reps from Sen. Weber’s office, DOH Associate Commissioner for External Affairs Sam Miller, DOH Director Division of Hospitals and Diagnostic & Treatment Centers Stephanie Shulman, and others, to discuss the proposed change of policy.

Following an articulate explanation from the lawmakers and community activists regarding the terrible adverse effect the hospital’s policy is having on its patients, the DOH officials confirmed that their department had no issue with the use of WellTab devices in hospitals and indeed encouraged hospitals to permit virtual visitation as much as possible, considering that it has been shown to improve patient outcomes.

At the conclusion of the cordial meeting, the Columbia Presbyterian representatives pledged to review the hospital’s policy, with a decision expected from the hospital in the coming days.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)