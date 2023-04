Thirty-three people were brutally murdered by acts of terror in the past year since last Yom HaZikaron.

The victims include three sets of siblings, small children, teens, a number of young adults in their early 20s, and adults – British citizens, Ukrainian citizens, US citizens, a Canadian citizen, and an Italian citizen.

Over 20 young children were left orphaned and countless family members were left bereaved.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)