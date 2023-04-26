WATCH: When HaRav Shaul Alter Asked: “What Is “Perpetuum Mobile”?





A group of talmidim from Yeshivas Torat Etzion recently visited the Beis Medrash of the Rosh Yeshivah of Pnei Menachem, HaGaon HaRav Shaul Alter, and listened to a shiur in chassidus, Arutz Sheva reported.

During the shiur, the talmidim were surprised to hear the Rosh Yeshivah asking them a question about physics in order to glean a lesson about avodas Hashem.

The shiur revolved around the sefer of the Sfas Emes, with HaRav Altar expanding on the creation of the world, saying that every creation needs to receive chiyus (חיות) from Hakadosh Baruch Hu at every moment. The talmidim were surprised when he asked them if they know what “perpetuum mobile” [perpetual motion] is, referring to the ceaseless movement that physicists tried to find in creation.

“Perpetuum mobile” is a hypothetical machine that produces useful energy in a way that violates the laws of physics. In a practical way, it means a machine that will perform efficient work without consuming any external sources of energy. Perpetual motion machines are impossible to realize according to today’s scientific understanding.

HaRav Alter quoted the Sfas Emes as saying: “But the creations are not like that…they need to receive chiyus from Hakadosh Baruch Hu at every moment.” In other words, Hashem’s creations cannot endure independently without external power – the koach of the Boreh. He explained that that’s why Hashem created us with the need to eat and drink. Hashem could have created humans without the need for sustenance – external energy. But food contains “sparks” of the nefesh – when we eat properly – what is permissible to us and for proper intentions – to serve Hashem – we elevate the sparks in the food.

The talmidim spoke to the Rosh Yeshivah about other topics as well, including the Holocaust and the sins of the talmidim of Rebbe Akiva.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)