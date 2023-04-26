OVER THE HILL: 80-Year-Old Biden Once Attacked 63-Year-Old As Being Too Old For Office





American voters overwhelmingly think that President Joe Biden is too old to be in the position of commander-of-chief, polls show. And with Biden announcing his reelection bid on Tuesday, the NY Post took an interesting to look back at how a younger Joe Biden treated those older than himself.

As a 29-year-old local councilman in Delaware in 1972, Joe Biden ran a brutally cruel – and successful – campaign for Senate. Biden was up against incumbent Republican Senator Cale Boggs, who Biden repeatedly attacked as being too old for office. Boggs was just 63 – a full 23 years younger than Joe Biden would be at the end of a second term.

At the time, Biden bragged to Democrats that Boggs told him that it was important “for youth to be involved in politics” which gave Biden the impression he could win because “Cale doesn’t want to run.”

“He’s lost that old twinkle in his eye he used to have,” Biden said, according to the Delaware Evening Journal.

“To Cale Boggs an unfair tax was the 1948 poll tax. To Joe Biden an unfair tax is the 1972 income tax,” a Biden campaign ad read, implying that Boggs was living in the past and didn’t understand the problem of the then-modern society.

In a radio ad, the Biden campaign said: “One of the biggest differences between Cale Boggs and Joe Biden is the things they worry about.”

“In Cale Boggs’ day when Stalin ruled, Americans had visions of the Russian soldiers in our streets. In Joe Biden’s day, Americans have visions of American criminals in our streets,” the narrator said.

The ad had a tagline: “Joe Biden. He understand what’s happening today.”

All of this is deeply ironic, considering that Biden is the oldest president ever to be in office, has come under intense criticism for ignoring rising crime in American cities, and certainly has no idea of “what’s happening today.”

