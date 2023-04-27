Drama In Bnei Brak: Left-Wing “Activists” Frighten The Residents





A number of left-wing activists who are involved in the protests against the Netanyahu government came to Bnei Brak on Wednesday evening, Yom Ha’atzmaut and frightened the residents with their suspicious behavior.

Some city residents noticed a vehicle with several passengers which aroused their suspicion. They called the local HaShomrim branch and volunteers began following the vehicle that was traveling at excessive speed and riding on sidewalks, endangering lives.

At a certain point, some of the passengers left the car and began traveling by motorcycle and covered the vehicle’s license plates, which further aroused the suspicions of the residents.

HaShomrim volunteers called the police and the suspects were detained. The suspects told the police that they are ‘Brothers In Arms’ activists who oppose the judicial reform and they came to hang Israeli flags on the buildings of Chareidi MKs and in the cemetery.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)