WATCH LIVE: The Million-Man March In Jerusalem





Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to Jerusalem on Thursday to attend the "million-man march" which began at 7 p.m. outside the Knesset.

Train stations throughout the country filled up with the thousands on the way to Jerusalem, with some already chanting “the Am demands judical reform.” Channel 12 News reported that Israel Railways increased the lines to Jerusalem due to the high demand.

Over 1,000 buses also brought people from all over the country to Jerusalem.



In the video below, Chareidim can be seen standing on the sidewalk offering refreshments to those who on the way to the protest.

Prior to the rally, dozens of professors, including Israel Prize winner Prof. Yisrael Aumann, and lecturers gathered for a demonstration by academics in favor of the reform at the String Bridge in Jerusalem.

Hundreds of reservists gathered at Ammunition Hill and marched together to the protest under the banner: “Reservists without conditions.” On the way, they chanted: “The Am demands reserve service without conditions. No to refusal to serve, yes to IDF service.”

Demonstration organizer Berele Crombie stated that “the purpose of the demonstrations is to remind and demand from our elected officials in the government and the coalition that the Am wants judicial reform, that the Am is behind them, that the Am supports them.”

אני מתרגש עמוקות מהתמיכה האדירה של המחנה הלאומי שעלה הערב לירושלים בהמוניו. כולנו, 64 מנדטים שהביאו את הניצחון, אזרחים סוג א׳! חיממתם את ליבי עד מאוד ואני מודה לכל אחד ואחת מכם 🇮🇱❤️ pic.twitter.com/xgrdnJCbuy — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 27, 2023

