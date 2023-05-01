BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah of HaGaon HaRav Meir Hershkowitz ZT”L





YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rav Meir Herhskowitz zt”l, the longtime rosh yeshiva of Stamford Yeshiva and one of the most brilliant gedolim of our times. He was 89.

Rav Meir zt”l was not well for the past number of years and was most recently being treated at Specialty Hospital of Central Jersey (Dr. Lebowitz), located above Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood.

A levaya is scheduled to take place in Beth Medrash Govoha at 11:30 am followed by a second levaya at Bais Binyamin (Stamford Yeshiva) in Monsey (51 Carlton Road) at 4 pm, and another at JFK at 7:30 pm, with kevurah to take place on Har Hamenuchos on Tuesday.

