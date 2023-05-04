TERROR IN HUWARA: IDF Soldier Injured In Stabbing Attack, Terrorist Neutralized





An IDF soldier was lightly injured in a stabbing attack in the town of Huwara in the Shomron on Thursday morning.

The female terrorist was shot and neutralized by IDF soldiers.

MDA and United Hatzalah paramedics and military medics administered emergency aid to the victim at the scene and evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

The terrorist was evacuated by a Red Cresent ambulance in serious condition to a hospital in Shechem.

Yossi Dagan, the head of the Shomron Regional Council, stated after the attack: “Just a few hours ago, they captured the terrorists who murdered the members of the Dee family and we’re already amid another attack. This is proof that eliminating terrorists, however important, does not stop terrorism. This incident ended with a minor injury but could have ended with another bereaved family. We demand an offensive operation against the terror nests of the Palestinian Authority until all weapons are collected and all security checkpoints are restored. How many more dead and wounded will we count until the government does its job?”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)