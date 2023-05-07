Israeli Government Approves “Kosher Electricity” Plan





The Israeli government on Sunday approved the first phase of a national plan for energy storage in the urban area: the construction of an electricity storage facility in Bnei Brak.

The facility in Bnei Brak is an initial pilot alongside the promotion of larger electricity storage facilities in the north of the country in the future that will not only provide “kosher electricity” for Shabbos and Yom Tov but will advance the establishment of electricity generation and energy storage facilities in cities and connect them to the public distribution network in dense urban areas.

The Bnei Brak storage facility will store electricity produced during the week for use on Shabbos and Yom Tov. On Erev Shabbos and Yom Tov, the city will be automatically disconnected from the national power grid and connected to the storage facility until after Shabbos.

The plan is part of a broader national energy storage policy being promoted by Energy Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud).

Katz said: “I thank the Prime Minister and my fellow ministers for approving a key part of the national energy storage plan. There is no reason why wherever there is electricity consumption there will not also be an efficient and advanced electricity network based on storage. The vision I am promoting these days will enable the future reception and storage of electricity produced from renewable energies throughout the country and its delivery to the centers of demand during consumption hours – as part of the effort to meet the renewable energy goals we committed to.”

“Contrary to the false claims that are being spread, the electricity tariff will not increase, competition in the market will be maintained and the general public in Israel will finally be able to consume electricity that is not generated on Shabbat – without this posing a safety hazard and serious environmental damage to them.”

The Energy Ministry explained that in recent years, the need for energy storage in the electricity sector has increased significantly, the goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by switching to renewable energies, which are usually not available around the clock and are unstable, and the desire to switch to electricity-based transportation, together with the demand for “kosher electricity” – have reinforced the need to expand the use of energy storage and advancement. The storage of electrical energy will be one of the means that will enable the expansion of electricity production from renewable energies in Israel.

Alongside this, there are populations in Israel that wish to consume “kosher electricity” – i.e. electricity that is not generated on Shabbos. Currently, some of these populations rig generators for themselves that pose a great safety hazard to users, as well as being costly and emitting pollution. In light of the technological development of storage facilities and the reduction of their cost, an opportunity now exists to provide a suitable alternative solution that will not only satisfy the special needs of this population but is a safer and more environmentally friendly solution.

The government’s decision will allow the Israel Electric Company (IEC) to establish a pilot facility for the storage of “kosher electricity,” which will enable the market and regulators to test its technological applicability.

In order to ensure the maintenance of competition in the market, the IEC will sell the pilot facility to the private market within three years. In the future, the pilot facility will be a small proportion of the expected storage capacity in Israel as storage facilities with a capacity of hundreds of megawatts are expected to be built in the coming years, which will be carried out by the private sector.

