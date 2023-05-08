FLATBUSH: Vehicle Jumps Busy Curb on Avenue M – Bichasdei Hashem No Injuries [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





A car accident on Avenue M, send a car onto the sidewalk and smashing through a fence.

It happened on Monday afternoon just before 1:30PM at the intersection of Avenue M and East 13th Street. Bichasdei hashem, no one was injured on the sidewalk – which is usually loaded with people walking.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE FLATBUSH SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE FLATBUSH SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF FLATBUSH NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)