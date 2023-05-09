TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Stabbing Attacks Thwarted Within Hours





Border Guard officers thwarted two terror attacks in Jerusalem and the Shomron within a few hours of each other on Monday night. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries among Israeli security forces.

Border Guard officers stationed near Huwara in the Shomron noticed a man standing at the Yitzhar junction with his hands in his pockets and looking confused. The officers detained him and found two knives in his possession along with a letter of forgiveness to his parents and a promise that they would receive a large sum of money for his intended actions.

The 21-year-old suspect was transferred to the Shin Bet for further investigation.

Earlier on Monday evening, Border Guard officers detained an Arab in the Old City of Jerusalem whose behavior aroused their suspicion. A search of the suspect revealed that he was carrying a pair of sharp scissors in a bag. He was arrested and admitted during an interrogation that he intended to carry out a stabbing attack with the scissors.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)