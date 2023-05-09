Prime Minister Netanyahu: “I Suggest Our Enemies Not Test Us”





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu convened the top-level security cabinet on Tuesday evening at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv following the launch of Operation Shield and Arrow overnight Monday.

Netanyahu spoke at the start of the meeting, saying: “Last night, we began Operation Shield and Arrow. In a joint IDF-ISA effort, three senior Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Gaza Strip were eliminated. These arch-murderers were responsible for firing rockets from the Gaza Strip at our territory and for directing terrorism from Judea and Samaria against our citizens.

“On the day on which the rockets were fired last week, I ordered – together with the Defense Minister – the preparation of an operation to target the arch-terrorists that would, in effect, hit the senior leadership of the organization in the Gaza Strip.

“Our principle is clear: Whoever harms us – we will strike at them and with great force. Our long arm will reach every terrorist at a time and place of our choosing.

“We are in the midst of a campaign. We are prepared for all possibilities. I suggest that our enemies not test us.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)