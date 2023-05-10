TORN APART: Sean Hannity Shreds RFK Jr. Over His Private Jet Use [EPIC VIDEO]





Democratic presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a decision to go on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program – a decision he is likely now regretting after Hannity tore him apart over his use of private jets.

Hannity inquired if Kennedy, a vocal opponent of vaccines and nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, continues to fly privately despite his advocacy for the environment. Kennedy, who has prioritized the environment on his campaign website alongside “honest government” and “civil liberties,” faces an uphill battle against incumbent President Joe Biden in the race for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination.

“Have you given up all use of private jets because of your environmental views?” Hannity asked.

“Are you really going back to that, Sean?” Kennedy responded.

“Wait a minute, that’s a simple question. Are you pledging to never—have you given up the use of private jets?” Hannity asked.

“Sean, I don’t fly on private jets,” Kennedy responded. “I don’t regularly fly on private jets and I’m not…”

“Regularly,” Hannity cut in,

“I’ve never objected to people flying…” Kennedy tried to reply as the two men talked over each other.

“Listen,” Hannity said. “I think this climate alarmist stuff is a bunch of crap, so I don’t care if you do or not, but if you’re claiming to be a big environmentalist, you shouldn’t be flying on a private jet, right?”

“I’m not that kind of environmentalist,” Kennedy awkwardly replied. “I believe that—listen, I have been fighting for—against pollution on the rivers and water, against global pollution, against carbon pollution because of the toxicity of those things. I have not told people that they shouldn’t fly on private jets.”

Despite challenging an incumbent president, Kennedy is polling rather well against Joe Biden. A recent Fox News poll found Kennedy with 19% support in a hypothetical 2024 primary matchup against Biden, compared to the president’s 66%.

