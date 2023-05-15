CHUTZPAH: Self-Checkout Machines Now Asking For Tips





You know the feeling of annoyance when buying a coffee for a dollar and being prompted by the payment processing machine to give another dollar as a tip? Well, it’s a lot more annoying when you pick up some products at a store, head to the self-checkout, and are still urged to give a tip.

Such prompts are becoming increasingly popular at retailers – including many frum-owned stores.

According to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal, numerous companies – including airports, bakeries, coffee shops and sports stadiums – have introduced self-serve tipping options, despite patrons having zero interactions with an employee.

The tip is of course optional, but as anyone who has encountered them can attest, they leave you feeling guilty if you choose not to tip.

If businesses are going to ask for tips, perhaps there should be a fine print section explaining where the tips will go. Will the tips go to employees or are they being pocketed by the boss?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)