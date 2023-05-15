Hanochas Even Hapinah for “Ateres Shlomo” [PHOTO GALLERY]





Tens of thousands of children, parents, and melamdim gathered for an historic and uplifting occasion led by gedolei yisroel for the laying of the hanachas even hapinah for the new buildings of the “Ateres Shlomo” yeshiva in Kiryat Ayelet Hashar in Bnei Brak.

The special event was held under the leadership of Hagaon HaRav Dov Lando, Hagaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, Hagaon HaRav Berel Povarski, and Hagaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch. Palpable excitement was felt by the crowd upon seeing Rav Hirsch shlit’a who hadn’t left his home in the recent past.

Participants included the Roshei Hayeshiva of the Ateres Shlomo yeshiva; HaRav Chaim Feinstein, HaRav Chaim Mordechai Ozband, and HaRav Sholom Ber Sorotzkin, the Rabbonim of the city of Bnei Brak, public figures, and administrators of the talmudei torah.

The gedolei Yisrael spoke in praise of the special mokom torah that is being built to raise thousands of talmidim to become talmidei chachamim.

The mayor, Rabbi Avraham Rubinstein said that there is no better place than the Torah city – Bnei Brak in which to build a new Talmud Torah which will I”H beautify the new neighborhood. The mayor announced that buildings for the “Ateres Shlomo” yeshiva will be built in this complex, and he praised the staff of his office for their tremendous help, in particular Harav David Finkel.

After that, the fire was lit lechoved hatano Reb Shimon bar Yochai ZY’A, by gedolei yisroel and the benefactors of the Yeshiva. The ceremony concluded with great joy as thousands of children and their parents returned to their homes all over the country.

The event was coordinated with great success by Halperin Productions and will be remembered for generations to come by the residents of Bnei Brak.

Participating in the Kinus were also: HaRav Shevach Tzvi Rozenblat, HaRav Soriel Rozenberg, HaRav Yehuda Silman, HaRav Yekutiel Abuchatzira, HaRav Amrom Frid, HaRav Mashud Ben Shimon, HaRav Nisim Ben Shimon, HaRav Mordechai Shmuel Edelstein, HaRav Ytzchok Shaul Kanievsky, HaRav Moshe Aharon Pinkus, HaRav Yaakov Vainfeld, HaRav Yisrael Vizel, HaRav Uziel Shraiber, HaRav Yosef Davis.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)