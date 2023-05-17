HEINOUS ELAD TERRORISTS: 4 Life Sentences Plus Another 20 Years





The Central District Court on Tuesday sentenced the two Arab terrorists who brutally murdered Jews to death on Yom Ha’atzmaut last year with four life sentences plus 20 years for the crimes of murder and attempted murder and another 20 years for other terror-related offenses.

The indictment on Tuesday was more severe than the original indictment after being revised in February when a fourth victim of the attack dies of his wounds.

The cruel terrorists hacked three Jews to death, some in front of their children, and left 16 children orphans.

Attorneys Likol Tamsut and Hadar Ezra Weisel, who represented the families of the victims on behalf of the Justice Ministry, said after the conviction: “On May 5, 2022, Boaz Gal, Hyd, Yonatan Chabakuk, H’yd, and Oren Ben-Yiftach H’yd were brutally murdered, and Shimon Ma’atuf, H’yd, who later died of his wounds, and many others were injured. This – after terrorists arrived in the city of Elad for a killing spree of innocent civilians using axes they had prepared ahead of time.”

“Today, the court had its say when it convicted the terrorists Asad Al-Rafa’i, 19, and Subhi Emad Sbeihat, 20, of murder and attempted murder.”

“From the time of the murder, the three families, who were accompanied and represented throughout the legal proceedings by the Justice Ministry, had difficulty processing the cruel loss and continuing their lives without their loved ones. No one will be able to retrieve what they lost but they hope that the court will restore and clearly and unequivocally state that the vile and cruel behavior of the terrorists must be decried and they must be left behind bars.”

