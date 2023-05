HaGaon HaRav Gerson Edelstein was honored with an aliya l’Torah likvod Rosh Chodesh during the Shacharis minyan held at his home on Sunday morning.

The Rosh Yeshivah’s 100th birthday was over a month ago, on April 18.

A Shacharis minyan is held every morning at the Rosh Yeshivah’s home on Rechov ראב”ד.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)