Netanyahu: “Attention Abbas, Who Said Jews Have No Ties To Har HaBayis”





A special festive Cabinet meeting was held on Sunday in the Kotel tunnels in honor of Israel’s 56th Yom Yerushalayim.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said: “[Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud] Abbas said a few days ago that the Jewish people have no connection to Har HaBayis so for his attention we’re holding a special meeting this morning at the foot of Har HaBayis on which Shlomo built the first Beit Hamikdash.”

“Ir Dovid was already here 3,000 years ago. The connection between the Jewish nation and Yerushalayim is a connection that has no parallel among the nations.”

Netanyahu then referred to the government’s current struggle in passing a state budget and the plans he has to develop Yerushalayim.

“No false propaganda will prevent us from passing the budget,” he asserted. “The government will fill its term and in the coming days, we will bridge the gaps and continue to work together. The government will approve budgets for Jerusalem. I want to focus on the ring road, in addition to what we’ve already done – the Har Nof tunnels and extending the light rail from Gilo to Ramot. The entrance district to the city is being built, hundreds of hi-tech companies are operating and we will promote a new project – a cable car to the Kotel.”

“We’re making significant and far-reaching changes. I thank all the government ministers and especially Meir Porosh, Smotrich, and Mayor Moshe Lion who continued Barkat’s work. Contrary to what Abbas said – we were here thousands of years ago and we’ll be here for thousands of years.”

Jerusalem and Heritage Minister Meir Porush said at the meeting that he is promoting “five-year plans for Jerusalem that will lead to the development of local and international tourism, the development of physical infrastructure, ongoing maintenance of the area, and the development of open spaces and national parks.”

