Ex-Shin Bet Chief: “Chareidi & Dati Leumi Politicians Are The Jewish Jihad”





The incitement against Chareidim and religious people on the background of the government’s efforts to pass the state budget is rising to unprecedented heights in recent days.

In the most recent outrageous statements, former Shin Bet chief Carmi Gillon spoke on Motzei Shabbos at a protest against the judicial reform and lashed out at Chareidi and Dati Leumi MKs.

“The Chareidi and Dati Leumi politicians are the Jewish Jihad,” he said. “They’re a definite existential threat to the State of Israel.”

He also attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, saying: “Bibi, go on your way with a mark of disgrace on your forehead. You’ll always be remembered as the prime minister who almost succeeded in bringing about the destruction of Israel.”

Gillon was the head of the Shin Bet at the time of the assassination of former prime minister Yitzchak Rabin and resigned his position in the wake of his failure to prevent the murder. The Shamgar Commission, which was set up to investigate the events that led to Rabin’s assassination, was critical of the Shin Bet under his tenure.

Apparently, despite Gillon’s close involvement with the consequences of incitement, he has failed to learn any lessons on the matter.

The Im Tirtzu movement responded to Gillon’s statements by stating: “A new title can be added to the worse Shin Bet head in Israeli history: The most extreme instigator of all former security heads. Despicable man.”

