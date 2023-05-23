BEAUTIFUL: Public School Students Experience Matan Torah at Flatbush Kiruv Center- BJX





I was surprised that BJX now has close to fifty public high school students from Murrow, Madison, Midwood and Brooklyn Tech attending weekly Torah classes. Eight young men in public high school are putting on Tefillin each morning. Clearly, unbeknownst to many Brooklyn residents, there is a miraculous renaissance taking place. This past Shabbos, BJX celebrated the Aufruf of a public high school graduate from Edward R. Murrow, who is now on fire with his Yiddishkeit. I wondered, can another community or kiruv organization duplicate these numerous unexpected spiritual gains? What is hidden behind the success of the BJX Kiruv movement? Why are secular Jews, astoundingly, coming back?

I decided to visit BJX for a Shabbos- and I picked the right one! While this past Shabbos should have been like any other in Flatbush, it was truly exceptional. For me, it was personally, indescribable being inside the holy walls of the BJX Kiruv Beis Midrash. I was overjoyed to bear witness to such incredible (and unexpected) Yiddishe growth in Flatbush. On Shabbos morning, the Beis Medrash was filled with young men, graduates from the Edward R Murrow public high school located just blocks away, on Avenue L and East 17th street.

A few years back, these men were your typical public-school students. I imagine it would have been hard to identify them as Jewish. They ate non-kosher, didn’t keep Shabbos- they lived a non-Jewish lifestyle. These same young men now stood in BJX, adorned in Shabbos attire, celebrating the Aufruf of their classmate who not only keeps Shabbos today, but even made a Siyum on an entire Masechta! The Rav, Rabbi Yitzchok Fingerer delivered a heartfelt and beautiful Shabbos drasha scintillating with Torah depth and sophistication- with a very poignant message for the Choson and his friends about creating a successful marriage. The Rav extolled the Choson’s sacrifice to go against the tide and become observant. He applauded his commitment to build a Torah home. Famous Chazan, Reb Shelly Lang, magnificently called up the Chosson for Maftir. It was truly impressive, hearing this young man recite the Birchos HaTorah and then the Haftorah Berachos. His voice rang with sincerity and Ahavas haTorah. Then it struck me- while that this may be unique in Flatbush -this isn’t unique in BJX. I learned that almost every Shabbos a new recruit receives his first Aliyah, or first Hagbah or first Pesicha. I then began to wonder how does this kind of grand and exquisite renewal of becoming a Baal Teshuvah happen? Why are people changing their lives here?

“To the onlooker it appears unexpected and chutz mederech hatevah – because our students come from secular parents and are attending public school and secular colleges- but once you invest your full heart and spiritual kochos into them, you experience the dividends and watch them climb in their level of observance,” said Rabbi Moshe Fingerer, Director of BJX. “BJX energizes me and pushes me to reach and expand beyond my current beliefs and opinions,” Michael, a Brooklyn College student, told me. “Basically, I learned that I make my life more meaningful, moment by moment,” he shared.

I was impressed by all these young individuals fired up for Yiddishkeit. I continued to wonder, how they learned how to daven and become Shomer Shabbos? Does BJX have a formula that generates a spiritual awakening among secular public high school students and college students? How did a formerly unaffiliated young secular professional who was also davening that Shabbos in BJX begin his spiritual ascent? Sam, who was not raised religious said, “When Rabbi Fingerer talks, you just declutterer mentally and feel special in his presence. You feel that he is speaking to your heart.” Brian had his first Aliyah. “It’s a lifestyle choice that imbues you with fulfillment,” he said.

Just as a magnet draws iron, BJX draws Neshamos closer to Hakadosh Baruch Hu. With great Mesiras Nefesh and Ahavas Yisroel, they are bringing more and more Jews of all backgrounds closer to Yiddishkeit. Those young men who went off the derech, now have a place where they feel nurtured and loved.

Dov, a middle aged, frum mispallel explained why he regularly davens in BJX, “Happiness is finding purpose where you already are. When you walk into BJX, you find yourself – and by extension your happiness. There’s a freshness and excitement for davening and Mitzvos that I haven’t seen anyhwhere else”.

“As a result of our outreach efforts to the public schools and colleges, we Baruch Hashem have local public high school students beginning Torah classes, college students eager to join us for Shabbos, and young professionals seriously exploring their heritage,” said Rabbi Moshe Fingerer.

BJX is a great storehouse of treasures and is a blessing for the Flatbush community- and beyond. Torah quenches the thirst that underlies all thirst. It was an honor and inspiration to spend Shabbos with BJX in Flatbush.