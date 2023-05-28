WATCH: Terrorist Crawls Under Gate, Attempts Stabbing Attack, Is Eliminated

A terrorist armed with a knife was shot and eliminated on Shavuos morning after infiltrating the Jewish yishuv of Teneh Omarim in the southern Chevron Hills and attempting to carry out a stabbing attack.
After entering the yishuv, the terrorist found the shul where he tried to stab mispallelim. One of them, a member of the yishuv’s security squad, immediately shot the terrorist and thwarted the attack. B’Chasdei Hashem, no Jews were injured during the incident.
The terrorist’s death was confirmed at the scene.
Footage from the security camera at the yishuv’s gate shows the terrorist crawling under the gate and entering the yishuv.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
I would prefer a video of the elimination
Why did you cut out the best part?
When will the State of Israel stop provoking the Arabs into these attacks?
Israel has been under constant attack since its founding and will know no peace until the Medina is dismantled.
Do not mean to say bad things
But it just does not make sense
Here you see a young man staring right at the camera with a knife in his hand
Not scared that maybe somebody see him
Them he went looking for the shul
And was killed by a person there with a gun
So the normal life goes on