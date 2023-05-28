WATCH: Terrorist Crawls Under Gate, Attempts Stabbing Attack, Is Eliminated





A terrorist armed with a knife was shot and eliminated on Shavuos morning after infiltrating the Jewish yishuv of Teneh Omarim in the southern Chevron Hills and attempting to carry out a stabbing attack.

After entering the yishuv, the terrorist found the shul where he tried to stab mispallelim. One of them, a member of the yishuv’s security squad, immediately shot the terrorist and thwarted the attack. B’Chasdei Hashem, no Jews were injured during the incident.

The terrorist’s death was confirmed at the scene.

Footage from the security camera at the yishuv’s gate shows the terrorist crawling under the gate and entering the yishuv.

