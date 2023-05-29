Bedouin Man Who Sped At Yeshivah Bochur Is Arrested [Video]





A Bedouin man was arrested following the circulation of a video on Israeli social media of a car speeding toward a yeshivah bochur and then swerving away at the last minute.

The bochur was standing at a bus stop on Highway 31 in the Negev and trying to hitch a ride. Following the circulation of the video on Sunday, Israel Police officers located the driver, a 22-year-old resident of Sa’wa, a Bedouin village in the Negev.

“The driver was arrested today for questioning for suspected reckless driving and the endangerment of human life,” Israel Police stated.

