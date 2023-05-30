WATCH: Shocked Ponevezh Bochurim Prepare Yeshivah For The Levaya





The yeshivah bochurim in Yeshivas Ponevezh heard the bitter news of the petirah of the Rosh HaYeshivah, z’tl in middle of first seder, only minutes after they held a fervent group tefillah for his refuah.

When the news was heard, the paroches was removed from the heichel yeshivah. Rosh HaYeshivas Ponevezh HaGaon HaRav Povarsky instructed the bochurim to tear kriyah and Rosh Yeshivah HaGaon HaRav Berman instructed them not to learn Torah.

The bochurim began preparing the beis medrash for the levaya, which will begin at the yeshivah at 3:30 p.m.

Israel Police began making intensive preparations for the mass levayah even before the official announcement of the petirah, with the issuance of the code “Rebbe Order” – the name of the operation for mass levayos in the Chareidi sector.

Hundreds of police officers, Border Police officers, and volunteers were deployed to Bnei Brak to maintain public order and direct traffic. Many roads in Bnei Brak were closed off beginning at noon and police recommended to arrive by public transportation. Leaving private vehicles on the side of the road is prohibited and cars will be towed and their owners fined.

The levaya route will pass through the street of Rabbi Akiva Sokolov and Chazon Ish on its way to the Ponevezh beis hachayim.

The yeshivah itself, located on a hill, will be closed to the general public. Women will gather on the streets of the Admor M’Ger, HaRav Landau and HaRav Shach.

