Which Of The Rosh Yeshiva’s Lessons Did Eichler Tell The MKs?





UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler, who serves as the chairman of the Knesset’s Labor and Welfare Committee, began a meeting of the committee on Wednesday by talking about HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, z’tl.

“I had the zechus to know HaRav Edelstein, z’tl for many years,” he said. “One of the times I went to visit him, he asked me to learn a passage from the Chazon Ish with him. I thought it was a little strange but that’s what happened. He took out the sefer of the Chazon Ish, opened it, sat me down next to him and we began learning.”

“Among the things we learned, the Chazon Ish referred to the obligation to love every Jew and discussed the question of how to relate to a Jew who is not Shomer Torah U’Mitzvos. He quoted the Rambam who paskens that they have a din of ‘tinokos sheneshbu.’ And he quotes the Rambam that it’s a mitzvah to be mekareiv them to Torah. He taught me the lesson that it’s obligatory to love every Jew.”

Eichler proceeded to give a brief hesped about HaRav Edelstein, ending with: “We tell about these Gedolim in order to learn from them. I personally learned a lesson in how to love every Jew. He should be a meilitz yosher for all of Am Yisrael.”

After Eichler’s words were publicized, one of HaRav Edelstein’s family members surprised him by sending him a photo of the rare learning session with the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)