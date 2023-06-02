“Until Moshiach Arrives”: The Tzaddik Of Teveria’s Harsh Words Against Angel Bakery





Minutes after the news of the petirah of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, z’tl, the Mekubal HaRav Kook, who learned in Ponevezh Yeshivah as a bochur, spoke out sharply against the owners of Angel Bakery and said that the boycott will last “עד ביאת גואל צדק.”

HaRav Kook’s words were published on Thursday in the weekly pamphlet by the Sifsei Cohen Institute, which publishes the Rav’s Torah.

It states in the pamphlet, “Upon hearing the bitter news about the petirah of the Rosh HaYeshivah, z’tl, HaGaon HaRav Dov Kook tore kriyah according to the din of a Rav Muvhak and spoke about the chumros and dikdudei halacha of HaRav Edelstein, z’tl that he hid from the public and no one was aware of beside his closest family members.”

“And afterward, HaRav Kook mentioned ‘the affront to kavod haTorah by מרשיעי ברית. Now we are obligated to continue protesting for the kavod of Torah,’ he said. ‘If the bakery’s administrators had requested forgiveness in time, according to לפנים משורת הדין we would have forgiven them. Now that they continued to persist in their affront, it’s a boycott that will continue until ביאת גואל צדק and will be called ‘חרם דרבנו גרשון.'”

HaRav Kook is the son-in-law of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein, who also spoke out in support of the boycott against Angel.

