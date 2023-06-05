Tragedy In Israel: Unvaccinated Baby Dies Of Whooping Cough

A ten-week-old infant from Jerusalem passed away from whooping cough about three weeks ago.
According to the Health Ministry, the baby developed symptoms of the disease at five weeks old and was hospitalized two weeks later.
The baby’s mother wasn’t vaccinated during pregnancy. The Health Ministry’s recommendation is that pregnant women be vaccinated against the disease in their third trimester.
In a Health Ministry notice about the case to the health funds, it stated that starting in February “cases of pertussis (whooping cough) among babies and toddlers have been reported and the number is on the rise. We are now experiencing a pertussis outbreak in the Jerusalem District.”
According to the ministry’s statement, at least 215 cases of pertussis were reported to the Health Ministry since January – of which 183 were in the Jerusalem District – and dozens of patients were hospitalized with the disease. There were only 17 cases in the same time period in 2022.
“The vast majority of patients in the Jerusalem District are concentrated in Chareidi neighborhoods in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, and Beitar Illit – in a Chareidi population characterized by delayed and low vaccination rates.”
Out of the 183 patients with whooping cough in the Jerusalem district, 82 are babies under a year old and 82% are less than six months. Most of the patients are babies who are not registered in Tipat Chalav (well-baby clinics) branches and have not been vaccinated against the disease.
The Health Ministry emphasized that the “מחומשת” vaccine administered to babies beginning at the age of six weeks provides protection against a number of diseases, including whooping cough and polio. “Also, it is important that nurses be vigilant about the issue and contact a family doctor/pediatrician in any case where whooping couch morbidity is suspected,” the office warned.
The Ministry also recommends that pregnant women in their third trimester get a whooping cough vaccine to protect their children and emphasized the importance of routine vaccinations against infectious diseases, some of which can cause severe complications and death.
“Adherence to routine vaccinations is important in order to prevent outbreaks of disease among children and their environment,” the Ministry stated.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
It’s the lousiest vaccine ever to take. It does not work. If only ywn would allow to post the links the research is clear. If anybody has whooping cough, please Google Dr Susan Humphries vitamin C protocol it works always Forever no one needs to die!
Definitely can I send you any hundreds of babies were treated with the vitamin C protocol they all became better within 24 hours.
Oh wait you can’t Google for her cuz she’s been shadow banned.. maybe if you try bing, or duckduckgo.com go go directly to her website doctor Susan Humphries .net
No one needs to die and stop the fear-mongering
I’m sure that people like Joshua45 and the people mentioned in this article mean well, but it’s sad that their misunderstanding is propagated on a place like YWN. Imagine a person who picked up a Chumash for the first time a month ago telling you that the Ramban is misunderstanding the medrash. It would be strange. Even if he told you that some acharon here or there has a good raya, etc. People like Joshua45 have as much understanding of vaccines as the person here does of Chumash, midrashim or the Ramban. I’m sure he means very well, but…
This was a needless death with people refusing to be vaccinated against diseases that were nearly wiped out. Ha Kodosh borucho created these vaccines for humans yo take them and remain strong and healthy
Yet those that know the least talk the most
As the gemorah states. An empty jar with a few coins makes more noise
It’s always interesting when the articles posted are about supposed unvaccinated babies. At the same time that this baby passed away, another baby, in the Romema area of Jerusalem, a three month old died at the babysitters home after that mornings vaccine. For some reason that baby’s death wasn’t newsworthy