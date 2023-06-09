CHILLING RECORDING: Bitter Weeping, Cries Of Pain In Ponevezh At News Of Petirah





With the end of the shivah for HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, z’tl, B’Chadrei Chareidim publicized a chilling recording from Yeshivas Ponevezh during the Rosh Yeshivah’s last moments, when the doctors were carrying out resuscitation attempts and after the news of his petirah.

The bochurim and avreichim of Ponevezh cried out to Hashem to save the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl, in tefillos reminiscent of the Yamim Noraim, and when they received the news that it was all over, the Beis Medrash broke out with the sounds of bitter weeping.

The talmidim immediately removed the paroches from the Aron Kodesh, tore kriyah and sat down on the ground and wept.

Shortly later, the police closed the Beis Medrash and prevented anyone else from entering to prevent dangerous overcrowding. Those who were left in the Beis Medrash were the talmidim who remained in place, sitting on the ground, from the early morning until the levaya was held at 3:30 p.m.

Two recordings can be heard below, a shorter one and a longer one.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)