5 Reasons to Get a Solo this Summer

Sponsored Content





As much as we hope that our children only listen to Jewish Music , the sad reality is that they can unwittingly encounter questionable content. Devices available today still allow for the exchange of music, videos, and inappropriate content that can be hidden in plain sight. What may appear as a simple Mp3 Player might actually be an Mp4 with video playing capabilities. Some models even have browsers hidden inside them. It’s also quite easy to mask inappropriate content by changing their names and album art. Additionally, there’s the concern of potential גזילה when sharing music and swapping SD cards.

The 24Six Solo — a 4″ music-only Mp3 Player that fits in the palm of a hand — was created to solve exactly this challenge. Let’s address some key pointers about Solo.

1. As an Mp3 Player, how does Solo prevent these issues?

Sharing occurs through removable SD cards (memory) or Bluetooth File Transfer from one device to another. Solo is the first fully secure, slot-less device that plays pre-approved music ONLY and eliminates the ability to upload, download, or transfer content to and from the device. There are no videos, podcasts, or photos. It retains the familiar Mp3 feel, is blazingly fast, fun, and easy to use.

2. What can I listen to on Solo?

Solo can only access 24Six Music & Children’s stories. Solo is not a smart device, so you need to create your account, profile and filters on www.24Six.app . All content on 24Six is approved by an independent mashgiach who serves under a Vaad of Roshei Yeshiva, ensuring everything you can access is fit for a Jewish home. Of course, you can always customize the 24Six Filters to further tailor the experience to your personal hashkafos.

3. Does that mean I always need a Wi-Fi connection?

No! By default, Solo is built with the 30-day 24Six Offline Mode feature that allows you to browse the extensive Music library and then download your favorites. Songs download in 3-4 seconds, and Solo can store over 5,000 songs!

4. Do I need to reconnect to Wi-Fi once music is downloaded?

Yes, once every 30-days, for just a few short seconds.

Why? Firstly, in order for us to pay your favorite artists the app needs to pull the play-data. This connection also ascertains that subscriptions are still active and of course, it allows for you to download new music and upgrade all new features.

5. Can I use Solo Wi-Fi free throughout the full summer?

Yes! 24Six is offering an extended Camp Offline Mode throughout the summer. This means there’s no need to connect to the internet at all until after camp. Many camps are allowing ONLY the Solo Mp3 Player . Check in with your camp prior to packing along Solo.

GET YOURS TODAY!

We hope you enjoy the experience and peace of mind that the 24Six Solo offers. Order today to get yours in time for camp! www.24SixDevice.com