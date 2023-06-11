CIVIL WAR?: Kari Lake Says Armed Trump Supporters Will Stop Prosecutors From Jailing Him





Republican politician and commentator Kari Lake delivered a fiery speech at the Georgia Republican Party convention on Friday, responding to the news of former President Donald Trump’s indictment. Lake boldly declared that anyone seeking to prosecute Trump would have to face her and the millions of Americans who support him, asserting that many were “card-carrying members” of the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Directing her message to Merrick Garland, Jack Smith, Joe Biden, and the media, Lake proclaimed, “If you wanna get to President Trump, you’re gonna have to go through me, and you’re gonna have to go through 75 million Americans just like me.” The crowd erupted in applause as Lake emphasized the NRA membership of Trump’s supporters. She clarified that her statement was not a threat but rather a “public service announcement.”

Lake later took to Twitter to reinforce her stance, telling a Washington Post reporter, Isaac Arnsdorf, “I meant what I said.”

Originally slated as the keynote speaker, former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out of the convention less than two weeks before the event. Consequently, Lake, a vocal Trump supporter who was reportedly being considered as his running mate for the 2024 election, stepped in as his replacement.

On Friday, the Department of Justice unsealed an indictment against Trump, charging him with 37 criminal counts related to his retention of classified documents from his presidency. The indictment revealed that the documents contained sensitive information about defense capabilities, weapons, nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities, and plans for retaliation in response to foreign attacks, both on the United States and its allies.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)