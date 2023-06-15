WATCH: Gun Battle In Shechem As IDF Razes Home Of Terrorist Who Killed IDF Soldier





IDF forces overnight Wednesday carried out an operation in the city of Shechem, razing the home of Osama Tawil, who murdered IDF soldier Ido Baruch, H’yd in a shooting attack in October 2022.

In the course of the operation, armed terrorists opened fire at IDF forces and local Arabs threw explosives and Molotov cocktails.

The soldiers returned fire, wounding at least three terrorists, one of whom later died of his injuries. A second terrorist is in critical condition. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries to IDF forces.

Also overnight Wednesday, IDF forces, Shin Bet operatives, and Border Police officers carried out counterterrorism operations throughout the Shomron and arrested eight wanted suspects in a number of Arab villages. Violent riots broke out in Qalqilya and Aqabat Jaberr and IDF forces responded with riot control methods.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)