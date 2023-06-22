In 1st In Shomron Since 2002, IDF Carries Out Targeted Killing Via Drone





A terrorist squad that opened fire at a checkpoint in northern Shomron was eliminated on Wednesday evening in a targeted drone strike near Jenin.

The IDF informed the soldiers at the checkpoint about the expected attack and then launched the drone as the squad was on the way to commit another shooting attack. Three terrorists were killed in the strike.

The targeted assassination was the first time the IDF carried out a targeted killing in Yehudah and Shomron since 2002, during the Second Intifada.

The IDF spokesman said this evening that “IDF forces under the precise intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet identified a suspicious vehicle with a terrorist squad in it after it carried out a shooting attack near Jalemeh in the area of the Menashe Brigade.”

“The squad has carried out several shooting attacks against yishuvim throughout Yehudah and Shomron in recent times. After identifying the squad, an IDF drone fired at the squad and eliminated it.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)