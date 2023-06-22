Gimmel Tammuz: Netanyahu Posts Video Of Meeting With Lubavitcher Rebbe





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu posted a video of one of his meetings with the Lubavitcher Rebbe on Thursday, Gimmel Tammuz.

“Today, Gimmel Tammuz, is the 29th yartzheit of the Lubavitcher Rebbe,” Netanyahu wrote.

“I’ll never forget our meetings and the moments I experienced in his presence.”

The above video is of a meeting that is less well-known than the meeting in which the Rebbe told Netanyahu that “you’ll fight with the 119 MKs of the Knesset but Hashem will be on your side.”

Netanyahu posted a video of that meeting on the Rebbe’s yahrtzeit in 2021, shortly before the swearing-in of the Bennett-Lapid government.

“Gimmel Tammuz and I remember what the Lubavitcher Rebbe told me,” Netanyahu wrote at the time. “‘You’ll need to fight with 119 people (MKs) but you won’t be intimidated because Hakadosh Baruch Hu is on this side. Bracha V’Hatzlacha. The giving of Hakadosh Baruch Hu is bracha v’hatzlacha.”

