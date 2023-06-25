More Violence In Arab Towns: Heads Of IDF, Shin Bet & Police Issue Joint Statement Of Condemnation





There were violent clashes between Israeli Jews and Palestinians in the village of Umm Safa on Shabbos.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi HaLevi, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar and Police Chief Kobi Shabtai issued a rare joint statement against Jewish violence in Arab villages in recent days following the murderous terror attack in Eli on Tuesday that killed four Jews, H’yd.

“In recent days, violent attacks by Israeli citizens against ‘innocent Palestinians’ have been carried out in the territories of Yehudah and Shomron,” the statement said. “These attacks are contrary to every moral and Jewish value and are also nationalist terrorism in every way, and we are obligated to fight them.”

“The security forces are working against those rioters, risking the lives of IDF soldiers, Israel Police officers and Shin Bet operatives. This violence increases Palestinian terrorism, harms the State of Israel and the international legitimacy of the security forces to fight Palestinian terrorism, and diverts the security forces from their main mission against Palestinian terrorism.”

“The IDF, the Shin Bet and the Israel Police are committed to continuing to act with determination and with all the means at our disposal to maintain security and the law in Yehudah and Shomron. The IDF will divert and increase forces to prevent incidents of this kind in Yehudah and Shomron, and the Shin Bet will expand the arrests, including administrative arrests against the rioters who act in a violent and extreme manner inside the Palestinian villages.

“We also call on the leaders in the yishuvim, educators and public leaders to publicly denounce these acts of violence and join the fight against them.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said: “I strongly condemn the violence that led to the burning of houses and vehicles in the village of Umm Safa – this is not our way. I support the IDF soldiers who are working with determination and persistence to thwart terrorism and protect the residents of Yehudah and Sharon. I support and direct all security forces to act to maintain order and prevent incidents of uncontrolled violence by civilians in the area.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)